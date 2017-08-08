Home TEXAS Body Of Infant Found In Locked Closet
Body Of Infant Found In Locked Closet
TEXAS
Body Of Infant Found In Locked Closet

(AP) – Authorities say the body of an 8-month-old child has been found in a locked closet at a Fort Worth home.  The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the infant Tuesday as John Norris of Weatherford.

Police say the child was found dead in the closet Monday evening. A cause of death has not been determined.  Fort Worth police spokesman Brad Perez told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the infant had been in the closet for several hours.  He called the circumstances “suspicious” and said homicide detectives are involved in the investigation.

Police were dispatched to the home following a report of an unconscious person.  It was not clear Tuesday why the child was in the closet of the home and police did not release any other details.

