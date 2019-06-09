Body Of Kemah Police Chief Found

The body of missing Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed has been found. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, his body was found just before 8:00 a.m. by the Galveston County Marine Unit Boat Crew. Reed was reported missing on Friday when he went overboard near the Texas City Dike while fishing with his wife.

Authorities believe a large wake from a passing vessel hit his boat knocking him into the water. The Coast Guard, along with multiple local, state and federal agencies, helped in the search.