Body Of Kemah Police Chief Found

Officers with the University of Texas System Marine Unit. (Kelsey Walling/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

The body of missing Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed has been found. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, his body was found just before 8:00 a.m. by the Galveston County Marine Unit Boat Crew. Reed was reported missing on Friday when he went overboard near the Texas City Dike while fishing with his wife.

Authorities believe a large wake from a passing vessel hit his boat knocking him into the water. The Coast Guard, along with multiple local, state and federal agencies, helped in the search.

