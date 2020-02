Undated photo provided by the Cayce Department of Public Safety shows Faye Marie Swetlik, (Cayce Department of Public Safety via AP)

South Carolina police are confirming the body of a missing six-year-old has been found.

Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove says searchers discovered the remains of Faye Marie Swetlik Thursday morning although details were not released. A second body was also found nearby, but Snellgrove declined to say if the two were connected.

Swetlik was reported missing on Monday afternoon. No arrests have been made.