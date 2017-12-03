Body Of Missing Woman Found In Flooded Car In South Texas

(AP) – Authorities say the body of a woman missing since her car was swept into a rain-swollen South Texas creek has been found inside the submerged vehicle.

Emergency personnel on Friday afternoon located the car and then the woman’s body in Santa Clara Creek after the rescue of her husband from a tree.

Police in Cibolo (SEE’-boh-loh), 20 miles northeast of San Antonio, say crews Friday morning were putting up high-water barricades, heard screaming and located the man.

Police Chief Gary Cox says authorities learned the couple’s car was swept away before dawn Friday, leading to an hours-long search before the vehicle was found.

Forecasters say more showers were likely Saturday in the San Antonio area.