Home WORLD Body Of Pakistani Killed At Texas School Arrives In Karachi
Body Of Pakistani Killed At Texas School Arrives In Karachi
WORLD
0

Body Of Pakistani Killed At Texas School Arrives In Karachi

0
0
Body of Pakistani killed at Texas school arrives in Karachi
now viewing

Body Of Pakistani Killed At Texas School Arrives In Karachi

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

13 Workers Wounded In Shooting In Reynosa

child abduction
now playing

Local Child Abduction Alert Cancelled

ACLU AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION
now playing

ACLU: Misconduct Claims By Children Are Widespread At Border

RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
now playing

Trump Says He Wants Transparency In Russia Probe

Yulia Skripal
now playing

Yulia Skripal Says Nerve Agent Recovery Slow And Painful

CHINA AN US EMBASSY IN CHINA
now playing

US: Gov. Employee In China Reported Strange Sounds, Pressure

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Trump Says He'll Know Next Week About Summit

Buffalo Bills v Atlanta Falcons
now playing

NFL Owners Approve Fine For Kneeling During National Anthem

75-year-old Paige Patterson
now playing

Prominent Baptist Leader Removed As Head Of Texas Seminary

Laura Moser defeated by Lizzie Pannill Fletcher
now playing

Democrats Relieved After Houston Candidate Loses In Texas

(AP) – The body of a 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Texas has arrived in the port city of Karachi, where her family lives.

Sabika Sheikh was among 10 students and staff slain Friday at Santa Fe High School. The alleged shooter is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is being held on capital murder charges.

Sabika had planned to return home in a few weeks for Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.  Her body reached her hometown before dawn Wednesday and she was to be buried later in the day.  Sabika was her family’s oldest child and began classes at Santa Fe High School last August.

Related posts:

  1. Prominent Baptist Leader Removed As Head Of Texas Seminary
  2. J.J. Watt Visits Santa Fe Survivors
  3. Valley Pastor’s Sister-In-Law Among The Victims Of Santa Fe School Shooter
  4. Homer Martinez Runs for MISD School Board Place 6
Related Posts
Yulia Skripal

Yulia Skripal Says Nerve Agent Recovery Slow And Painful

jsalinas 0
CHINA AN US EMBASSY IN CHINA

US: Gov. Employee In China Reported Strange Sounds, Pressure

jsalinas 0
Venezuela_Maduro_93094-780×520

Pompeo: US To Retaliate For Venezuela Expulsion Of Diplomat

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video