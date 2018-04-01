Home TEXAS Body Of Suspect In $1.4 Million Robbery Found Burned
Body Of Suspect In $1.4 Million Robbery Found Burned
Body Of Suspect In $1.4 Million Robbery Found Burned

BODY FOUND
Body Of Suspect In $1.4 Million Robbery Found Burned

(AP) – Houston police say a man whose body was found burning in a wooded area last week was one of three suspects wanted for robbing nearly $1.4 million from an armored courier truck.

Police say the burning body of 28-year-old Ronald Freeman was discovered Dec. 27, a day after the armored truck at a Houston bank was held up.  Houston TV station KTRK reports a 25-year-old man, Denzel Miles, charged with aggravated robbery for the heist, has identified Freeman as one of his partners in the holdup the day after Christmas. The station says Miles was fired in October from his job at the courier company.

Police are seeking the third man, 20-year-old Davione Owens, who also is facing aggravated robbery charges.  No charges have been filed yet in Freeman’s death.

