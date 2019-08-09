Body Of Valley Native Killed In El Paso Being Returned Home

Funeral services will be held in San Juan for Leonardo Campos, the Valley native who was among the 22 victims of the white nationalist gunman who is charged in the El Paso Walmart massacre.

A service for Campos’ immediate family members was held in El Paso Thursday night. His body is being returned to the Valley, and a rosary will be held Saturday. Funeral services are being arranged by Memorial Funeral Home of San Juan.

The 41-year-old Campos grew up in Pharr and was a 1996 graduate of PSJA High School. He had moved to El Paso about six years ago.