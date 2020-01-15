Body Of Valley Soldier Killed In Afghanistan Returns To U.S.

Vice President Mike Pence walks from Air Force Two, to pay his respects at the arrival of the remains of Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon, late Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Villalon, was killed in Afghanistan by a roadside bomb. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Vice President Mike Pence walks from Air Force Two, to pay his respects at the arrival of the remains of Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon, late Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Villalon, was killed in Afghanistan by a roadside bomb. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The body of Brownsville soldier Miguel Villalon is back in the United States. Dignitaries led by Vice President Mike Pence were on hand at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware as Villalon’s remains arrived by transport plane last night.

Private First Class Villalon and another soldier were killed Saturday when the vehicle they were in struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province. The Pentagon says the soldiers were conducting operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission at the time. It was the 21-year-old Villalon’s first combat deployment.

Family members are making funeral and burial arrangements for Villalon, and are working to bring his body back to Brownsville for the services. Villalon was born and raised in Brownsville and attended local schools until age 14, when his parents divorced and he moved with his mother to Aurora Illinois.