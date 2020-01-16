Body Of Valley Soldier Killed In Afghanistan To Be Returned To Brownsville

Memorial services for a fallen Valley soldier have been scheduled to begin a week from Friday in Brownsville. Family members of Private First Class Miguel Villalon say services will be held Friday and Saturday. Arrangements are still being made and there’s no word yet as to where they’ll be held.

Villalon’s body arrived back in the United States late Tuesday with Vice President Mike Pence and a group of dignitaries on hand at Dover Air Force Base to receive the remains.

Villalon and another soldier were killed last Saturday when the vehicle they were in struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province. It was the 21-year-old Villalon’s first combat deployment, after enlisting in the Army in 2018.