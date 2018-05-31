Home WORLD Body Of Woman Shot By US Border Agent Returns To Guatemala
Body Of Woman Shot By US Border Agent Returns To Guatemala
WORLD
0

Body Of Woman Shot By US Border Agent Returns To Guatemala

0
0
GUATEMALEN GIRL SHOT IN RIO BRAVO BY BP-2
now viewing

Body Of Woman Shot By US Border Agent Returns To Guatemala

Rod Blagojevich
now playing

Lawyer Says Blagojevich's Sentence Was Too Harsh

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
now playing

Talk With Pompeo, North Korean 'went well'

WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION WTO
now playing

Europe To Pursue Case Against US Tariffs At WTO

DOG ATTACK
now playing

Police: Baby Was Killed By Family's Pit Bull

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Bailiff Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged Drug Conspiracy Role

MEXICO DISAPPEARANCES
now playing

Mexico To Investigate Disappearances In Border City

HEB CREAMY CREATIONS RECALL
now playing

San Antonio-Based H-E-B Grocer Recalls Some Ice Cream Treats

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
now playing

AP Source: Ex-FBI No. 2 Official Wrote Memo On Comey Firing

Arkady Babchenko
now playing

Ukraine: Reporter's Fake Murder Involved Swine Blood, Morgue

BURQA
now playing

Denmark Joins Some European Nations In Banning Burqa, Niqab

Claudia Patricia Gomez

(AP) – The body of a young Guatemalan woman who was shot dead last week by a U.S. border agent near Laredo, Texas, has arrived in her home country.   Parents Lidia and Gilberto Gomez received the white coffin carrying their daughter Claudia Patricia Gomez on Thursday. They opened its cover partway to kiss and caress the glass pane in which she was encased.

They were taking the body later to her hometown of San Juan Ostuncalco, outside the western highland city of Quetzaltenango, for a wake and burial.   The 19-year-old Gomez died May 23 of a gunshot to the head in an incident that is still under investigation.   Relatives have asked for an investigation of the shooting death and the border agent involved.

Related posts:

  1. Border Patrol Agent Placed On Leave Following Deadly Shooting Near Laredo
  2. Border Patrol Revises Description Of Fatal Shooting
  3. Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent Facing The Death Penalty
  4. Mexico To Investigate Disappearances In Border City
Related Posts
WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION WTO

Europe To Pursue Case Against US Tariffs At WTO

jsalinas 0
MEXICO DISAPPEARANCES

Mexico To Investigate Disappearances In Border City

jsalinas 0
Arkady Babchenko

Ukraine: Reporter’s Fake Murder Involved Swine Blood, Morgue

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video