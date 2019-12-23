Boeing CEO Resigns After Two Deadly Max 737 Crashes

(AP) Boeing’s CEO is stepping down with no end in sight for a crisis that has enveloped the manufacturer and its marquee aircraft, the Max 737.

The Chicago company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately. The board’s current chairman David Calhoun will become president and CEO on Jan. 13.

Boeing’s Max has been grounded worldwide after átwo crashes – one in October 2018 off the cost of Indonesia and another in March 2019 in Ethiopia – which killed a combined total of 346 people. The company said the change in leadership is needed to restore confidence in Boeing.á