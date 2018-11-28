Boeing Cites Airline Error In Indonesian Crash

(AP) – The Boeing Co. has reassured travelers and airlines that its 737 MAX aircraft are as safe as any other airplane following a report on an investigation into a crash in Indonesia last month that killed 189 people.

The aircraft manufacturer noted that the report on the details of the doomed flight cited actions by the flight crew that led to the crash.

It noted the airline’s maintenance work and procedures had failed to fix repeated problems with the aircraft. It also said records on installation and calibration of a key component, an angle-of-attack, or AOA sensor, were incomplete.

The report said erroneous AOA data affected measurements of speed and altitude, contributing to the crash.

Boeing said it is cooperating with investigators. It referred questions to the National Transportation Safety Board.