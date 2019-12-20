Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Makes Launch Debut, But Hits Snag

Boeing’s new Starliner capsule has hit a snag in orbit after blasting off on its first test flight. Friday’s liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year’s inaugural launch with astronauts. Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket lifted off with the Starliner. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didn’t get into the right orbit to get it to the International Space Station. Officials say controllers are looking at all their options and stress that the capsule was in a stable orbit.