NATIONALTRENDING

Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Makes Launch Debut, But Hits Snag

By 79 views
0
A time exposure of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Boeing’s new Starliner capsule has hit a snag in orbit after blasting off on its first test flight. Friday’s liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year’s inaugural launch with astronauts. Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket lifted off with the Starliner. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didn’t get into the right orbit to get it to the International Space Station. Officials say controllers are looking at all their options and stress that the capsule was in a stable orbit.

Buttigieg-Warren Clash On Campaign Trail Spills Into Debate

Previous article

Spirit To Halt Production Of Parts For Boeing 737 Max Planes

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL