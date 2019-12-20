Boeing’s Starliner Crew Capsule Launches On 1st Space Flight

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket that will carry Boeing's first Starliner spacecraft on an unpiloted Orbital Test Flight to the International Space Station stands ready at Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Staton in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Boeing’s new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight. Friday’s liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year’s inaugural launch with astronauts. The Starliner carries Christmas treats and presents for the six station residents and a mannequin named Rosie in the commander’s seat. The test dummy, named after the World War II riveter, is wearing a red polka dot bandanna just like the original Rosie and Boeing’s custom blue spacesuit. The Starliner should reach the space station Saturday morning.