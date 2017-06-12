Home WORLD Bolivia Lawmakers Vote To Rase Abortion Limits
Bolivia Lawmakers Vote To Rase Abortion Limits
Bolivia Lawmakers Vote To Rase Abortion Limits

President Evo Morales
Bolivia Lawmakers Vote To Rase Abortion Limits

(AP) – Bolivian lawmakers have voted to ease the country’s tight restrictions on abortions.  The Legislative Assembly vote will allow “students, adolescents or girls” to have abortions up to the eighth week of pregnancy. The measure doesn’t specify ages. Abortion currently is allowed only when the woman’s life is in danger, in the case of a malformed fetus or in cases of rape or incest.

President Evo Morales has said he’ll sign the measure approved Wednesday, despite opposition from Catholic and Evangelical churches in the country.  Illegal abortions can be punished with prison terms of one to three years.  Health Minister Ariana Campero has said abortion is the third leading cause of maternal death in Bolivia.  The local Catholic Church has staged large marches against the reform.

