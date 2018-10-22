Bolton Faces Tense Talks With Russia

(AP) – There doesn’t seem to be a consensus in Congress about whether President Donald Trump is making the right move when he says he will withdraw the United States from an arms control agreement with Russia.

Sen. Rand Paul says he thinks it’s “a big, big mistake to flippantly get out of this historic agreement.” He tells “Fox News Sunday” that both sides accuse the other of violations, and he wants to have “a rational discussion” with experts to see if Washington and Moscow can settle their differences.

The chairman off the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hopes Trump’s step is just a negotiating maneuver.

Sen. Bob Corker tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “this could be something that’s just a precursor to trying to get Russia to come into compliance.” Corker says he hopes “we’re going to be able to figure out a way to stay within the treaty.”

But backing Trump is Sen. Lindsey Graham, who tells Fox News: “Absolutely the right move.” Graham says “the Russians have been cheating.”

