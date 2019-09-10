Bolton Insists He Resigned And Was Not Fired By Trump

Now-former National Security Adviser John Bolton is insisting that he resigned and was not fired by President Trump.

Bolton tweeted Tuesday that he “offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said the President “asked for John Bolton’s resignation last night and it was delivered today.” Bolton later told NBC — “I offered to resign last night. He never asked for it, directly or indirectly. I slept on it, and resigned this morning.”

President Trump announced Bolton’s fate in a tweet Tuesday, saying he informed Bolton last night that his “services are no longer needed.”