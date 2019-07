In this photo taken July 1, 2019, and released by U.S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar, John Bolton, National Security Advisor of the United States, speaks to the press at the Chinggis Khaan International Airport near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. (U.S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar via AP)

National Security Adviser John Bolton says the U.S. is not considering accepting a freeze of North Korea’s nuclear program. Bolton shot down the report by the New York Times in a tweet, calling it a “reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President.”

The Times report said the White House was considering a deal where the North would stop production of new nuclear material in an effort to jumpstart negotiations on denuclearization.