Home NATIONAL Bolton: US Has Plan To Dismantle NK Nuclear Program In Year
Bolton: US Has Plan To Dismantle NK Nuclear Program In Year
NATIONAL
0

Bolton: US Has Plan To Dismantle NK Nuclear Program In Year

0
0
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland
now viewing

Bolton: US Has Plan To Dismantle NK Nuclear Program In Year

Border+patrol33
now playing

Border Patrol Arrests Drop Sharply In June

WATER FAUCET
now playing

Iran Says 230 People Poisoned By Untreated Water

CANADA TARIFF
now playing

Canada Tariffs On US Goods From Ketchup To Lawn Mowers Begin

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Zero Tolerance Sowed Confusion From Start

IDENTITY THEFT
now playing

Identity Thief Drains Bank Account Of 112-Year-Old Man

Former Republican county chairman Michael Cloud
now playing

Cloud Wins Texas Race To Succeed Farenthold

accidental shooting-1
now playing

Driver Shot By Man Whose Rifle Fired As He Cleaned It

TEXAS A&M
now playing

Texas A&M Facing Criticism Over Sexual Misconduct Cases

fema_logo
now playing

FEMA Officials Touring Flood Ravaged Areas Of The Valley

MEXICO BORDER WALL
now playing

Valley School District Ok's Land Survey Believed To Be For Border Wall

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says the U.S. has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a year.

John Bolton suggests he expects the North Koreans to cooperate because they want to see sanctions lifted quickly and aid from South Korea and Japan start to flow.  Bolton says, “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be discussing this with the North Koreans in the near future about really how to dismantle all of their WMD and ballistic missile programs in a year.”  He adds: “If they have the strategic decision already made to do that, and they’re cooperative, we can move very quickly.”

Bolton spoke Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate

Zero Tolerance Sowed Confusion From Start

jsalinas 0
getimage

The Latest: ACLU Says Government Wrong To Detain Families

Danny Castillon 0
images5MZD2NSJ

Trump To Move Quickly On Supreme Court Nominee

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video