Bolton Was Aware Of Impending Huawei Arrest

(AP) – U.S. national security adviser John Bolton says in an interview with NPR that he knew in advance of the pending arrest in Canada of an executive for a Chinese tech company.

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who is suspected of trying to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran, could further complicate a trade stand-off between Beijing and Washington. China’s foreign ministry is demanding that Canada release Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, and the daughter of its founder. She faces possible extradition to the United States.

Huawei, the biggest global supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies, has been the target of U.S. security organizations.