Bond Granted For Mississippi Man Tried 6 Times In Killings

Defendant Curtis Flowers, center, stands with his attorneys, Henderson Hill, left, and Rob McDuff, at a bail hearing in Winona, Miss., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Flowers has been tried six times for murder in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people in a furniture store. Although sentenced to death during the sixth trial, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that conviction in June, finding that prosecutors had shown a pattern of improperly excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is black. Flowers was granted bail. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) ///

(AP) A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias is set to be released from custody for the first time in 22 years. A judge on Monday set a $250,000 bond for 49-year-old Curtis Flowers. Circuit Judge Joseph Loper said Flowers would have to wear an electronic monitor while prosecutors decide whether to try him for a seventh time. The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Flowers’ fourth conviction, citing racial bias in the jury selection. Flowers’ attorney says a person who wants to remain anonymous has posted the $25,000 necessary to secure Flowers’ release. He could be released later Monday.

