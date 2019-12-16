Bond Granted For Mississippi Man Tried 6 Times In Killings

Defendant Curtis Flowers, center, stands with his attorneys, Henderson Hill, left, and Rob McDuff, at a bail hearing in Winona, Miss., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Flowers has been tried six times for murder in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people in a furniture store. Although sentenced to death during the sixth trial, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that conviction in June, finding that prosecutors had shown a pattern of improperly excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is black. Flowers was granted bail. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) ///