Bond Granted For Suspended San Juan Cop

A San Juan police officer is out from behind bars, but will remain off the street pending the outcome of his criminal case. A McAllen federal magistrate Wednesday set a 30-thousand dollar bond for Officer Richard Castillo, who is charged with making false statements to federal agents.

Castillo was one of several officers who responded to an abandoned vehicle in an orchard south of San Juan last August. Several bundles of drugs were found in the vehicle. But in a follow-up interview with DEA agents, prosecutors say Castillo lied several times, stating he did not see the drugs and didn’t know which officer transported them to the police station.

Castillo’s attorney maintains the officer did not knowingly make false statements. Although out of custody, Castillo remains suspended without pay from the San Juan Police Department.