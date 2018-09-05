Home LOCAL Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn
Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn

0
0
CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB
now viewing

Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes

NO MORE BIRTHDAY SPANKINGS ALVORD SCHOOL TX
now playing

School Ends 'birthday spankings' After Complaints

BRITAIN AND IMMIGRATION
now playing

UK Makes It Harder For Officials To Get Patient Data

WACO BIKER SHOOTING
now playing

Murder Charges Filed In 2015 Biker Shooting

GINA HASPEL CIA
now playing

Haspel Says She Doesn't Believe In Torture

DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal

FLYING UBERS
now playing

Uber Says Flying Taxis Just A Few Years Away

ACLU
now playing

ACLU Vows To Fight Anti-Illegal Immigrant Policy

Roderick Goodson convicted sex offender volunterring as girls coach
now playing

Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team

drugtrafficking
now playing

Border Agents Make Huge Cocaine Bust Near Laredo

A judge has granted bond to a San Benito elementary school teacher who is under arrest on child pornography charges.  Phillip Emmanuel Lopez has been in custody since last Thursday when local officers and federal agents raided his home and seized his computers and cellphone.

According to court records, investigators found evidence of software used to download sexually explicit images of children. Under conditions of the 100-thousand dollar bond, Lopez must remain in his home, wear an ankle monitor, and undergo sex offender treatment. Lopez worked as a special education teacher at Ed Downs Elementary school.

A statement from the San Benito ISD says Lopez has been suspended and the district will take appropriate action when the investigation is complete.

Related posts:

  1. Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team
  2. School Ends ‘birthday spankings’ After Complaints
  3. Man Pleads Guilty To Illegal Firearms Charge In H-E-B Shooting Incident
  4. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
Related Posts
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes

jsalinas 0
GINA HASPEL CIA

Haspel Says She Doesn’t Believe In Torture

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video