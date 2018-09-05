Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn

A judge has granted bond to a San Benito elementary school teacher who is under arrest on child pornography charges. Phillip Emmanuel Lopez has been in custody since last Thursday when local officers and federal agents raided his home and seized his computers and cellphone.

According to court records, investigators found evidence of software used to download sexually explicit images of children. Under conditions of the 100-thousand dollar bond, Lopez must remain in his home, wear an ankle monitor, and undergo sex offender treatment. Lopez worked as a special education teacher at Ed Downs Elementary school.

A statement from the San Benito ISD says Lopez has been suspended and the district will take appropriate action when the investigation is complete.