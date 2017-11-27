Home TEXAS Bond Reduced For Mother Accused Of Leaving Child Found Dead
(AP) – A judge has reduced the bond on a child abandonment charge for the mother of a 3-year-old girl adopted from India who was found dead last month in a suburban Dallas culvert.

The bond for Sini Mathews, originally set at $250,000, was reduced Monday to $100,000. If Mathews posts bond she’ll be on house arrest while wearing an ankle monitor. Her passport has been taken. She remained jailed Monday morning.

Sherin Mathew, whose body was found Oct. 22, was reported missing Oct. 7. The night before, police say Sini Mathews and her husband, Wesley, left the girl home alone.

Wesley Mathews was charged with felony injury to a child after admitting he “physically assisted” Sherin with drinking her milk and she choked and died. He’s jailed on $1 million bond.

