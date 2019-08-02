Bond Set For Wife Of Edinburg Doctor In Massive Health Care Fraud Case

A federal magistrate has set a $250,000 bond for the wife of an Edinburg doctor charged in her apparent role in her husband’s alleged multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme.

The action comes two days after the judge revoked the detention order for Meisy Zamora, who’s been jailed for a little more than a year. However, federal prosecutors immediately appealed Friday’s action, claiming Zamora has the means to flee to Mexico, and she remains in federal custody.

Zamora’s husband, Doctor Jorge Zamora-Quezada, is accused of intentionally misdiagnosing and then providing unnecessary treatments to his rheumatology patients.

Investigators say he took in hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit reimbursements. Zamora-Quezada remains jailed without bond after a federal judge last week denied a fourth attempt by his attorneys to get him released.