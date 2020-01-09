Booker: Impeachment Trial Could Be ‘Big Blow’ To My Campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., poses for a selfie with an attendee after speaking at a campaign event at the home of Polk County Democratic Chair Sean Bagniewski, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Booker said a looming impeachment trial and other pressing issues in Washington could deal a “big, big blow” to his Democratic presidential campaign by keeping him away from Iowa in the final weeks before the Feb. 3 caucuses. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., poses for a selfie with an attendee after speaking at a campaign event at the home of Polk County Democratic Chair Sean Bagniewski, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Booker said a looming impeachment trial and other pressing issues in Washington could deal a “big, big blow” to his Democratic presidential campaign by keeping him away from Iowa in the final weeks before the Feb. 3 caucuses. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Sen. Cory Booker says an impeachment trial and other pressing issues in Washington could deal a “big, big blow” to his Democratic presidential campaign by keeping him away from Iowa before the Feb. 3 caucuses. Booker is among five senators seeking the Democratic nomination who face spending the lead-up to the first-in-the-nation caucus as jurors in President Donald Trump’s trial. The challenge for Booker is particularly acute, given that he has struggled to break into the top tier and needs a strong showing in Iowa to keep his campaign going. The New Jersey senator spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday for its “Ground Game” podcast.