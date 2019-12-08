Booker Says Voters Should Decide Not Big Money

Presidential hopeful Cory Booker says voters should decide on the next nominee, not big money. The New Jersey Senator made the comments on ABC’s This Week while mentioning California Senator Kamala Harris who recently dropped out of the race.

Harris announced last week she did not have enough funds to continue despite polling higher than most of the other candidates who remain in the race. Booker criticized the role “big money” plays in politics and said it’s the reason Harris had to drop out.