Booker’s Critical Test? Languishing Campaign Plots Rebound

Democratic presidential contender Cory Booker poses for photos after a black men's round table on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker sees an opening to resuscitate his flagging presidential campaign with California Sen. Kamala Harris’ departure from the race. He’s planning a Thursday speech in Iowa aimed at making the case to skeptical voters that he’s the best-qualified Democrat to take on President Donald Trump. He’ll also criticize the Democratic Party for a process that he says has led to “more billionaires … than black people” in the race. But Booker’s persistent fundraising and polling struggles have raised doubts over whether he’ll qualify for the next debate or be able to stay in the race until February.

