Border Agent Arrested In Deaths Of 4 Women Wants Lower Bond

(AP) – An attorney representing a U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in Texas is asking a judge to reduce his client’s bond, claiming that conditions in jail amount to cruel and unusual punishment.

An affidavit filed late last week says Juan David Ortiz has been denied clothing, eyeglasses and a toothbrush in his cell at the Webb County Jail in Laredo, where he has been held on $2.5 million bond since his arrest last month. The Webb County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment to the Laredo Morning Times on the claim.

Ortiz is charged in the fatal shooting of four women over a 10-day period and say he was arrested after a fifth woman managed to escape.  A hearing is set for Wednesday morning.

