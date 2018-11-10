Home LOCAL Border Agents Bust Man On Gateway International Bridge For Alleged Drug Smuggling
Border Agents Bust Man On Gateway International Bridge For Alleged Drug Smuggling
LOCAL
0

Border Agents Bust Man On Gateway International Bridge For Alleged Drug Smuggling

0
0
DRUG BUST
now viewing

Border Agents Bust Man On Gateway International Bridge For Alleged Drug Smuggling

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

Beto O'Rourke To Participate Alone In CNN Town Hall After Cruz Campaign Declines

WARREN+CO+ARREST
now playing

Edinburg Lawmaker's District Director Arrested

body identified
now playing

Authorities Release Name Of McAllen Man Found Dead On South Padre Island Beach

Kanye West Visits Donald Trump at Trump Tower
now playing

President Trump, Kanye West To Have White House Lunch

1502456328589
now playing

US Consumer Prices Up Slight 0.1 Percent In September

1032964_1_0322-kmart_standard_1
now playing

With Few Seeing Second Act For Sears, Company Shares Routed

1509814219-4674
now playing

US Envoy: Continue Sanctions Until Russia Exits East Ukraine

3000
now playing

AP Exclusive: Toxic Metal Found In Chain Stores' Jewelry

5bbf1512e934e.image
now playing

Russia Suspends Manned Space Launches

download (10)
now playing

S. Korea Walks Back On Possibly Lifting Sanctions On North

Customs and Border Protection agents say they made an important arrest this week.

The agents at the Gateway International Bridge were using non invasive scanning technology and K-9 agents to inspect a car driven by a man from Matamoros when they found what appeared to be drugs hidden inside the car.

The ten packages found on Monday contained a white substance suspected of being cocaine. If testing comes back positive for cocaine, the street value of the drugs would be nearly one-hundred-90-thousand dollars.

Related posts:

  1. Authorities Release Name Of McAllen Man Found Dead On South Padre Island Beach
  2. DHS To Waive Laws For New Border Gates In South Texas
  3. Local Law Enforcement To Receive Millions In Grant Funding To Fight Border Related Crime
Related Posts
Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz

Beto O’Rourke To Participate Alone In CNN Town Hall After Cruz Campaign Declines

jsalinas 0
WARREN+CO+ARREST

Edinburg Lawmaker’s District Director Arrested

jsalinas 0
body identified

Authorities Release Name Of McAllen Man Found Dead On South Padre Island Beach

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video