Border Agents Bust Man On Gateway International Bridge For Alleged Drug Smuggling

Customs and Border Protection agents say they made an important arrest this week.

The agents at the Gateway International Bridge were using non invasive scanning technology and K-9 agents to inspect a car driven by a man from Matamoros when they found what appeared to be drugs hidden inside the car.

The ten packages found on Monday contained a white substance suspected of being cocaine. If testing comes back positive for cocaine, the street value of the drugs would be nearly one-hundred-90-thousand dollars.