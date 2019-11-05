Border Agents Chased Man Before Deadly Gunbattle

(AP) – New Mexico State Police say a man shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent was stopped because he was believed to have crossed the border illegally. They say two Border Patrol agents approached a group of four people about a mile from the border and a chase began early Monday.

Authorities say the suspect fired at the agents, but neither was injured. One of the agents shot back, hitting the man, who died at a hospital. A Border Patrol spokesman says the three other people in the group have been arrested. It’s unclear what charges they face. The shooting happened in Sunland Park, New Mexico, a suburb of El Paso, Texas.