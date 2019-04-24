Border Agents Find Migrant Toddler-Alone-Near Brownsville

Border Patrol agents in Brownsville are working to contact the family of a 3-year-old boy who they found – alone – in a farm field Tuesday morning.

Agents say the boy was crying and in distress when they found him. They suspect the boy became separated from a larger group of immigrants being smuggled across the border. The boy’s name and a phone number were written on his shoes, and agents are calling that number in hopes of reaching his family.

In the meantime, the boy will be held in a federally-run shelter for unaccompanied children.