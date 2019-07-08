TEXASTRENDING

Border Agents Placed On Administrative Duties Over Facebook Flap

Several Border Patrol agents are on administrative duties as part of an investigation into inappropriate Facebook posts.

Last week, two separate private Facebook groups alleged to have Border Agents as members were revealed to be exchanging derogatory language and images of immigrants.

This weekend, Customs and Border Protection Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan said some agents are under investigation in the case. He said any employees found to have been involved will be held accountable.

