Border Agents Rescue Dozens From Sweltering Trailer

Customs agents are responsible for saving dozens of immigrants’ lives during a routine vehicle inspection in Texas.

A Border Patrol report this week says agents were inspecting an 18-wheeler pulling a trailer on I-35 last Wednesday in the Laredo sector. A K-9 officer alerted agents to check the trailer where 31 illegal immigrants were found inside in sweltering heat.

The U.S. citizen truck driver, along with the illegals from Mexico and several Central American countries, are now in federal custody. The driver faces human smuggling charges.