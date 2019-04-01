Border Agents Seize Millions In Drugs In Several Busts

Rio Grande Valley border agents are not only busy processing asylum seeking immigrants. Agents at a Brownsville port of entry seized nearly two million dollars worth of methamphetamine during a vehicle inspection on Thursday. The same day Rio Grande City agents working near Roma and Garceno by the Rio Grande River disrupted several groups of smugglers with bundles of marijuana.

The bundles of marijuana seized in the area since last Thursday weighed just over 800-pounds and had an approximate street value of over six-hundred-60-thousand dollars.