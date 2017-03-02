Home LOCAL Border Leaders Pen Letter To Congress
Border Leaders Pen Letter To Congress
Border Leaders Pen Letter To Congress

border wall
Border Leaders Pen Letter To Congress

Parole For Tejano Star Joe Lopez No Longer A Certainty

Texas Votes To Keep Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

Border Patrol Agent Finds Grave, Human Remains

State Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order

2 Brownsville Men Sentenced In Bribery Scheme Involving Mexican Contracts

Trump Tweets That Actor 'tried hard' To Make TV Show Work

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer's Death

UPDATE: 'El Chapo' Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC

Democrats Say They'll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture

McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and McAllen Mayor Jim Darling have both written letters to President Trump inviting him to visit the Valley. And now, more than two dozen border county and city leaders have sent a letter to Congress urging members to do the same.

In the letter, the officials describe the proposed border wall as a “colossally expensive and ineffective deterrent” that will only “create the illusion of security.”  The leaders also urge proper negotiations with Mexico over NAFTA. And while the letter invites members of Congress to visit, it says they need to do more than just a 30-minute flyover, in order to get a true grasp of the border region from a security, economic, and cultural perspective that they can bring back to Washington DC.

