Border Leaders Pen Letter To Congress

McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and McAllen Mayor Jim Darling have both written letters to President Trump inviting him to visit the Valley. And now, more than two dozen border county and city leaders have sent a letter to Congress urging members to do the same.

In the letter, the officials describe the proposed border wall as a “colossally expensive and ineffective deterrent” that will only “create the illusion of security.” The leaders also urge proper negotiations with Mexico over NAFTA. And while the letter invites members of Congress to visit, it says they need to do more than just a 30-minute flyover, in order to get a true grasp of the border region from a security, economic, and cultural perspective that they can bring back to Washington DC.