Border Official Says Aid Needed To Save Lives

(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

(AP) – The acting head of Customs and Border Protection says passing emergency funding is necessary for the health and well-being of migrants crossing the border.  John Sanders tells The Associated Press that Congress must act swiftly.

The funding request passed a Senate committee Wednesday with bipartisan support and will be up for a floor vote next week.  Sanders says Border Patrol stations are not meant for long-term care. He says the death of a teenager in custody last month affected him profoundly.  There have been four other deaths in custody since late last year.

Border officials are overwhelmed by a surge in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. They have opened a tent in Donna, Texas, and are building another in Yuma, Arizona, to help house people.

