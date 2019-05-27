LOCALTRENDING

Border Officials Confirm An Increase In Weapons Smuggling Into Mexico

Customs and Border Protection officials say there is an increase in weapons getting smuggled into Mexico.

A federal government statement says the recent influx in asylum seeking immigrants is diverting customs agents’ attention. The agents are being hindered from performing other essential border protection duties because of the need to screen and process asylum seekers.

The statement says, last Thursday, there were more than a thousand weapons destroyed by security officials on the Mexican side of the border. Most of the weapons were from the United States.

