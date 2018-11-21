Home NATIONAL Border Patrol Agent Acquitted In Mexican Teen’s 2012 Death
Border Patrol Agent Acquitted In Mexican Teen’s 2012 Death
Border Patrol Agent Acquitted In Mexican Teen’s 2012 Death

Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez
Border Patrol Agent Acquitted In Mexican Teen’s 2012 Death

(AP) – A jury in Arizona has acquitted a U.S. Border Patrol agent of manslaughter in the cross-border shooting death of a Mexican teen six years ago.   Jurors found Lonnie Swartz not guilty of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday. It was his second trial after another jury acquitted him of second-degree murder and deadlocked on the manslaughter charge earlier this year.   It marks another loss for federal prosecutors in a rare criminal case against an agent for using force.

Swartz said he was defending himself and other law enforcement officers from rock-throwers when he shot at 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez through a border fence. The boy was shot in the back about 10 times.  Prosecutors said Swartz was fed up with rock-throwers and lost his temper when he opened fire.

