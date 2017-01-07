Home TEXAS Border Patrol Agent Admits Helping Stage Drug Seizures
Border Patrol Agent Admits Helping Stage Drug Seizures
TEXAS
0

Border Patrol Agent Admits Helping Stage Drug Seizures

0
0
d6c7a671-93d2-421b-8b41-cbe3cb14da31-medium16x9_1280x720_80325C00CTWRM
now viewing

Border Patrol Agent Admits Helping Stage Drug Seizures

920×920
now playing

Michigan's Legal Bills For Flint Water Crisis Top $14M

gaymarriagehands1
now playing

Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses

110816+voting+florida+generic
now playing

Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission

usps_1200x675
now playing

Ex-South Texas Postal Worker Gets Prison For Taking Bribes

MegaFest_Preps_6p_062717
now playing

Megafest Returns To Dallas, Draws Thousands Of Visitors

304c42c66df843b99631d764a42a3a09-780×459
now playing

Pilot Said Engine Failed Before Fiery Freeway Crash

us-military-reuters759
now playing

More Time Allowed For Review Of New Transgender Enlistments

32419240-32419240
now playing

Nevada Launches Sales Of Legal Recreational Marijuana

404page
now playing

Trump's White House Is All But Ignoring Spanish Speakers

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

The Latest: Little Rock Club Shooting Followed Violent Week

(AP) – A U.S. Border Patrol agent in South Texas has pleaded guilty to working with drug traffickers to stage seizures of fake narcotics and redistributing the real cocaine for profit.

Eduardo Bazan Jr. faces up to five years in prison for his Friday guilty plea to making a false statement regarding the seizure. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane has set sentencing of the 49-year-old former agent for Sept. 12 in McAllen.

Bazan admitted that he lied about a 2007 seizure near McAllen in which agents found 66 kilograms of cocaine. Instead, he said he was paid $8,000 to help with the staged drug seizure.

Related posts:

  1. Ex-Federal Agent Nabbed In Child Sex Sting Admits Guilt
  2. RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Warned About ‘Open Warfare’ In Reynosa
  3. US Border Patrol Agents Find 3 Bodies Along Texas Border
  4. State Monitor Named To Oversee Troubled Donna School District
Related Posts
gaymarriagehands1

Texas Court Questions Right Of Benefits For Gay Spouses

Danny Castillon 0
110816+voting+florida+generic

Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission

Danny Castillon 0
MegaFest_Preps_6p_062717

Megafest Returns To Dallas, Draws Thousands Of Visitors

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video