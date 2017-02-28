Home LOCAL Border Patrol Agent Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Back Behind Bars For DWI
Daniel Polanco Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

A Border Patrol agent awaiting trial in a major drug corruption case is in some more trouble.  Daniel Polanco has been arrested for drunk driving. Polanco was pulled over early the morning of February 17th in north McAllen.

According to court records obtained by CBS 4 News, Polanco was driving erratically and failed a roadside sobriety test. Polanco had been free on bond since his initial arrest last May in a high-profile ICE operation dubbed Operation Blue Shame. The investigation nabbed Polanco and Edinburg police officer Hector Beltran.

Federal agents say the two helped a drug trafficking organization steal loads of cocaine by staging fake drug busts. The drugs were then re-sold with the officers getting a share of the money. Following Polanco’s DWI arrest, a federal magistrate revoked his pre-trial release sending Polanco back behind bars.

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

