Border Patrol Agent Finds Grave, Human Remains

(AP) – Authorities say a Border Patrol agent has found a shallow grave containing human remains in a rural area near Alpine.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson says a Border Patrol agent servicing some equipment came upon the remains Friday morning. Dodson says forensic experts will help identify the body. Alpine police Lt. Felipe Fierro says the remains were in a brushy area with a paved road nearby. Fierro had no further details on the site or the remains.

Police for months have been investigating the disappearance of Sul Ross State University student ZuZu Verk. The junior from Fort Worth has been missing since Oct. 12 following a date with her boyfriend. Fierro says police haven’t had any other missing person reports since Verk. Alpine is 210 miles southeast of El Paso.