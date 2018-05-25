Home TEXAS Border Patrol Agent Placed On Leave Following Deadly Shooting Near Laredo
Border Patrol Agent Placed On Leave Following Deadly Shooting Near Laredo
TEXAS
0

Border Patrol Agent Placed On Leave Following Deadly Shooting Near Laredo

0
0
shooting-investigation
now viewing

Border Patrol Agent Placed On Leave Following Deadly Shooting Near Laredo

Police officer walks in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb, in Mississauga
now playing

Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People

INDIANA SCHOOL SHOOTING 05-25-18
now playing

Chief Says Student School Shooter Had 2 Handguns

SCHOOL SHOOTING INDIANA
now playing

Student Says Science Teacher Tackled Gunman

DONALD TRUMP AND JOHN BOLTON
now playing

Trump Balks At North Korea's Rhetoric But It Has Used Worse

IRISH VOTING
now playing

Activists Welcome Irish Returning Home To Vote

CYCLONE MEKUNU
now playing

Oman's Police: Cyclone Kills 12-Year-Old Girl

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Police: Oklahoma City Shooter Didn't Have Record

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN UN NORTH KOREA UNITED STATES
now playing

Mattis: 'Possibly some good news' On Summit

Michael Cohen
now playing

Trump Lawyer Met Russian Oligarch At Trump Tower

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ARRESTED TURNS HIMSELF
now playing

Weinstein Takes Books On Theater, Film To Arrest

The FBI and Texas Rangers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Border Patrol agent’s killing of a female undocumented immigrant south of Laredo.

According to an updated statement from the Border Patrol, the agent was responding to activity in the border town of Rio Bravo late Wednesday afternoon. He encountered a group of immigrants who ignored his orders to lie on the ground, and instead rushed him. The statement says the agent pulled his firearm, fired a shot, and struck the woman. A local reporter identifies the victim as 20-year-old Claudia Gomez Gonzalez from Guatemala.

The Border Patrol is not identifying the agent, but says he’s a 15-year veteran. He’s been placed on administrative leave.

Related posts:

  1. Police: Oklahoma City Shooter Didn’t Have Record
  2. U.S., Mexican Law Enforcement Officers Train Together In Border Security Techniques
  3. Texas Trooper Finds Mass Of Smuggled Immigrants In Truck
  4. Student Says Science Teacher Tackled Gunman
Related Posts
DNA GENERIC

Officials: DNA Links Man To 1979 Death Of Young Woman

jsalinas 0
gregg abbott round table kids school safety

Santa Fe Students Speak During Governor’s School Safety Roundtable

jsalinas 0
Lupe+valdez+wins

Democrat Valdez Owes $12K In Overdue Property Taxes

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video