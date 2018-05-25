Border Patrol Agent Placed On Leave Following Deadly Shooting Near Laredo

The FBI and Texas Rangers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a Border Patrol agent’s killing of a female undocumented immigrant south of Laredo.

According to an updated statement from the Border Patrol, the agent was responding to activity in the border town of Rio Bravo late Wednesday afternoon. He encountered a group of immigrants who ignored his orders to lie on the ground, and instead rushed him. The statement says the agent pulled his firearm, fired a shot, and struck the woman. A local reporter identifies the victim as 20-year-old Claudia Gomez Gonzalez from Guatemala.

The Border Patrol is not identifying the agent, but says he’s a 15-year veteran. He’s been placed on administrative leave.