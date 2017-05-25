Border Patrol Agent Succumbs To Stab Wounds

An El Paso border patrol agent has died from wounds he suffered after getting stabbed in an off-duty altercation last weekend. 30-year-old Isaac Morales had been out with his girlfriend and another couple, and were leaving a bar early Saturday morning when Morales got into a fight with another man.

The other man pulled a knife, stabbed Morales several times, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Morales died of his injuries Wednesday. The suspect was chased down and caught by witnesses who held him until police arrived.