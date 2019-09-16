Border Patrol Agent Wounded In Shooting

A Border Patrol agent is recovering from a shooting near the southern border.

Two Customs and Border Protection agents pulled over a vehicle Friday night in Bracketville, southeast of Del Rio, about 35-miles from the southern border. One of the two people in the vehicle reportedly opened fire, hitting the officer. The other officer at the scene returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect. The second suspect is in custody and being interviewed by the FBI.

Officials say the agent was released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.