Cold Claims Immigrant Lives, Border Patrol Helps Save Others
Cold Claims Immigrant Lives, Border Patrol Helps Save Others

border patrol agents assisting immigrants in snow dec 7 and dec 8 2017
Cold Claims Immigrant Lives, Border Patrol Helps Save Others

It wasn’t the usual heat, but the unusual cold that claimed the lives of several undocumented immigrants crossing through the treacherous South Texas brush late last week.

Border Patrol agents from the Falfurrias station found the bodies of three immigrants on Brooks County ranchland. The same day, agents from the McAllen station found an immigrant near Hidalgo who was in distress from the cold and who died after being taken to the hospital.

Elsewhere, Laredo sector Border Patrol officials say agents detained more than 20 immigrants in four different locations – some of who were suffering from hypothermia. Further west, agents came across another group of immigrants on a mountain near Marfa, where one person had died. 14 others were in varying stages of hypothermia. A Border Patrol Air Operations unit helped take the immigrants off the mountain and get them to treatment.

Cover photo courtesy of KGNS Laredo

