Border Patrol Agriculture Specialists Working To Ensure Mother’s Day Flowers Are Safe

The Border Patrol is working to make sure imported Mother’s Day flowers are safe.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agriculture specialists are working at Texas-area ports of entry to make sure that both personal and commercial imports of Mother’s Day flowers are fully vetted. They are ensuring that the flowers are free of insects, pests and diseases that could upset agriculture in the U.S.

CBP says they strongly suggest people consult their website to see which flowers are allowed into the country.