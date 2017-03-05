Home NATIONAL Border Patrol Brings Stepped-Up Recruiting To Fairs, Rodeos
(AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is casting a wide net to recruit more Border Patrol agents and customs officers to protect the nation’s borders.

The agency is recruiting at events like massive music festival Country Thunder and the Professional Bull Riders rodeo.

Customs and Border Protection has already been hiring for several years, but now President Donald Trump has ordered an additional 5,000 positions within the Border Patrol. The Office of Field Operations, the agency that oversees customs officers, also has been hiring for several years.

Customs officers and Border Patrol agents work in different agencies but fall under the umbrella of Customs and Border Protection.

About 30,000 people visit Country Thunder each day during its weekend-long run in April in Florence, Arizona.
The Border Patrol has nearly 20,000 agents nationwide, and there are about 23,000 customs officers.

