Border Patrol Investigating After SUV Seen Striking Man
Border Patrol Investigating After SUV Seen Striking Man
NATIONAL
Border Patrol Investigating After SUV Seen Striking Man

(AP) – The Border Patrol says it’s investigating an incident involving an indigenous man who is seen on video being struck by an agent’s vehicle.

The agency said Friday its Tucson Sector has been made aware of the video taken Thursday on the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Paulo Remes, a resident of the Tohono O’odham Nation, told the Arizona Daily Star he ran onto the dirt road because he knew the agent would hit him. He did not elaborate.

The Border Patrol said it does not tolerate misconduct by agents and is fully cooperating with an investigation by Tohono O’odham police.

No further details were available.

The reservation is located along the border with Mexico.

