Border Patrol Misconduct Stats Point To Texas Sector Issues

(AP) – The Border Patrol sector in Laredo, Texas, disciplined employees more on average over two years than any other major sector. That’s according to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday.

The findings were part of a comprehensive look at misconduct at the law enforcement agency, which has 60,000 employees and includes the Border Patrol and Office of Field Operations. The data showed overall there was a slight decline in substantiated complaints of misconduct and fewer arrests of employees between the budget years 2016 and 2017.

The average rate of disciplinary actions in Laredo was 11.3 per 100 employees in the 2016 fiscal year and rose to 13 per 100 employees in 2017. In both years, Laredo was well above the national average.